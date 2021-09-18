Best Bitcoin Wallets available in Nigeria to store your crypto

So the question is, what are some of the best Bitcoin wallets available in Nigeria to store tour Crypto?

Best Crypto Wallets in Nigeria

With the help of crypto experts at The Money Mongers, we have picked some of the best Bitcoin wallets, which are absolutely easy to use. Plus, it is extremely secure, so you won’t lose your investments to hackers.

So let’s quickly go ahead and check the names out:

1. Exodus

Exodus is one of the best crypto wallets available out there. It offers you Desktop and mobile wallets and hardware wallets.

It comes with a very simple user interface and comes with an exchange built-in. Also, it is a multi-currency wallet that supports more than a hundred cryptocurrencies. As a result, Bitcoin is not the only coin you would be able to store in it.

The crypto wallet was originally available for Desktop. But now, it has apps for Android and iOS. One of the popular features of this wallet is that it has the ability to swap between cryptocurrencies. It supports swaps between 1000 different crypto coins.

Moreover, Exodus is absolutely free to download. Plus, it does not have any transaction fee for sending or receiving cryptocurrencies.

2. Atomic Cryptocurrency Wallet

Atomic Cryptocurrency Wallet is a beginner friendly Bitcoin wallet that is free to download. The coolest part of it, it allows you to buy crypto directly from the wallet. So if you don’t own crypto assets already or want to add more coins to your portfolio, this feature surely helps.

Another best part of it is that it supports more than 300 coins, including popular names like BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, and more.

Moreover, the Bitcoin wallet is also available for a wide range of devices. This includes Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Talking about the fees, there are no fees for downloading and using the wallet. But it may charge certain fees for some features. So you need to look after it.

3. Coinomi

Coinomi is one of the trusted cryptocurrency wallets that you can check out. The wallet offers you strong security. So you can be assured that your funds are safe and secure.

Moreover, it allows you to purchase crypto directly from Coinomi. Plus, it doesn’t have any fee for sending or receiving cryptocurrencies.

The wallet also lets you send and receive over 1,770 different cryptocurrencies. So you can almost store all your crypto investments on this single wallet.

It is also available for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux. So you can manage your crypto assets across a wide range of devices.

Plus, it comes with SegWit support. So if you are sending bitcoin or litecoin, you would enjoy faster confirmations. Also, it has slow transaction fees.

4. Trust wallet

Unlike the other names on this page, Trust wallet is a mobile crypto wallet available for Android and iOS devices.

With this one, you will buy, store, collect NFTs, exchange, and earn crypto. The app allows you to buy Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency with your card. Also, you will be able to trade crypto with ease.

Trust Wallet is an open-source solution that is decentralized and supports over 160K+ assets. Also, it allows you to stake your crypto coins and earn interest.

Moreover, it also comes with a built-in Web3 browser that allows users to buy cryptocurrencies through the native DEX that operates on the Kyber Network.

Plus, it offers you access to various DApps built on the Ethereum platform directly through the Trust Wallet app.

5. Ledger Nano X

If you are looking for a hardware Bitcoin wallet, check out Ledger Nano X. This is one of the most popular yet secure hardware wallets available.

The hardware wallet allows you to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in an easy and secure way. Also, it allows you to exchange cryptocurrencies in seconds.

One of the best parts of it, it is extremely secure and comes with a custom-built OS named BOLOS and CC EAL5+ Certified Secure Element Chip. So you can enjoy the ultimate security and stay assured that your investments are safe.

Ledger Nano X is also pretty straightforward to use. Also, it requires a desktop or mobile app to operate. Overall, it is a great wallet if you are planning to HDOL your crypto investments.

6. Trezor Model T

Trezor Model T is another popular hardware crypto wallet. This one is an advanced hardware wallet that allows you to manage all your digital assets in one place. It is also a popular choice for Defi wallet.

It lets you store and encrypt your Bitcoin public keys, passwords, and other digital tokens in a single place. Even, it supports more than 7000 different cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency assets.

Along with that, it offers you top-notch security and comes with an easy to use interface. Also, its touchscreen makes it easy for you to navigate.

One of the best features is that you can set up a recovery phrase of 12 to 14 letters and numbers. So you can use this recovery phrase to recover your crypto even if you lose your device.

7. Guarda

Lastly, there is the Guarda. This one offers you multiple types of Bitcoin wallets. Such as Desktop, mobile, and web wallets. Plus, there is also a Chrome extension.

Along with that, it allows you to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 50 other coins easily and right from the wallet. Or you can instantly exchange crypto for over 50 countries at the best exchange rates.

You can also earn crypto with Staking. There are lots of trending assets are available for staking, and you can earn up to 40% annual yield. Moreover, it supports over 50 major blockchains and over 400K tokens of all leading protocols.

Talking about the charges, it is absolutely free to download and use the app. But you have to pay a 3.5% fee while using the built-in exchange service.

Final Words: