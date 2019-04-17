AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in insurance and asset management has just launched its new television commercial which it has tagged ‘Stay in the Picture’. The ‘Stay in the Picture’ television commercial is a 1-minute film which highlights the importance of having a life insurance policy and seeks to enlighten the average Nigerian on the benefits they can derive from having a life insurance policy even while they are alive.

Over the years, life insurance has been best known as a tool for protecting one’s family/loved ones - particularly during their working years when children are younger and financially dependent, to ensure that they are properly catered for in the event of one’s death. However, life Insurance is not only key for protecting oneself from unforeseen circumstances, it can also serve as a personal financial planning tool.

Speaking about the commercial, the Executive Director - Technical at AXA Mansard Insurance plc, Mr. Yomi Onifade stated that “We see life insurance as having a huge potential in driving awareness and increasing insurance penetration in Nigeria. As such, we must begin to position life insurance as not only a protection product but as an overall self-empowerment tool. This entails developing solutions that add value to the people while they are still alive. These we refer to at AXA Mansard as ‘Living Benefits’.”

These living benefits include Free Annual Health Check, Cash Back, Loyalty Bonuses and Permanent Disability covers.

He concluded by saying “As a leading insurer, we have put a lot of resources into research to present the nation with a first of its kind advert in the insurance industry. We believe this commercial will chart a new course for the way that insurance is viewed by Nigerians and change the narrative for insurance in general going into the future. We understand that the customer has evolved from just wanting an insurer to be a payer of claims/benefits to needing a partner for their day-to-day life. As such we are resolute to continually support, partner with, protect them and enrich the lives of our clients as they explore new risks in their daily business endeavours.”

Overall, the ‘Stay in the Picture’ television commercial is a portion of the overall ‘Stay in the picture’ integrated marketing campaign which also includes radio, out-of-home, print and digital adverts all centred on the same theme of living benefits. Please visit ﻿www.axamansard.com/life/﻿ or call 0700AXAMANSARD for more details.

This is a featured post