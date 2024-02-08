ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops successfully engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, after which they successfully rescued the victims.

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt (NAN)
Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt (NAN)

Recommended articles

The Brigade Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Katsina, Brig.- Gen. Oluremi Fadairo, said that the soldiers took a rescue operation to the bandits’ enclaves at Yan-Tumaki and Dan-Ali forests.

He explained that the troops successfully engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, after which they successfully rescued the victims. Fadairo then handed over the victims to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasiru Mu’azu.

He stressed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to continue to work for the restoration of permanent peace in the state. The commander charged the personnel under the Brigade to sustain such rescue operations to ensure that all other kidnapped victims were freed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Mu’azu restated the maximum commitment of the government to restore permanent peace in the state. Mu’azu explained that Gov. Dikko Radda has invested hugely in the security sector, adding, "the investments have been yielding positive results.”

The commissioner commended the Military and other security agencies for their courageous service towards restoring peace in the state and urged them to maintain the tempo. He, therefore, advised the bandits, kidnappers and other criminals to repent immediately or face a myriad of unpalatable consequences.

The commissioner equally assured security agents that the government was making necessary efforts to rescue the women kidnapped on their way to a wedding ceremony in Sabuwa Local Government.

He further advised the people especially in the front-line local governments to avoid night travel for their safety. Mu’azu also urged people of the state to always assist in providing useful information about criminals and their hideouts.

The commissioner later presented ₦100,000 to each of the rescued victims on behalf of Radda. The rescued victims, all female, were kidnapped at different times from Karaduwa, Sayaya, Dangani and Wawar-Kaza communities of Matazu, Musawa and Kankara Local Government Areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the victims, Firdausi Bishir, a 13-year-old JSS two student, said that she was abducted from Sayaya and had spent 91 days at the bandits’ den. She thanked the Almighty Allah, who in His infinite mercy, the soldiers were able to rescue them. The girl also thanked the governor for giving them the money to establish businesses after returning to their homes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

Adamawa Govt allocates ₦500 million for dry season farming inputs

Adamawa Govt allocates ₦500 million for dry season farming inputs

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

Ex-lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh passes away watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON game

House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain