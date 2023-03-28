ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Amotekun arrests 2 underage boys for breaking into shop, stealing in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Amotekun claims that the boys, who are 13 and 11 years respectively, stole recharge cards, noodles, beverages and some cash.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)
Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

Recommended articles

Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun State Amotekun Commander, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.

Adewinmbi said the boys, who are 13 and 11 years respectively, gained access into a shop at Asubiaro, Osogbo in the early hours of Saturday and stole recharge cards, noodles, beverages and some cash.

He said the suspects were later arrested in the day, at about 6.24 pm, in an uncompleted building, after the incident was reported to Amotekun Osogbo Command by the shop owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The duo were arrested at their hideout after our operatives received intelligence about their location.

“The suspects were caught with some of the stolen items still in their possession and during interrotigation, they confessed to perpetrating the act,” Adewinmbi said.

He said the parents of the boys, who came for their release, pleaded with the shop owner and agreed to pay for damages and the items stolen.

The Amotekun commander said the suspects were later released to their parents after an agreement was reached with the shop owner.

Adewinmbi thereafter advised parents to endeavour to train their children in an upright way, monitor their activities and always be interested in the friends or companies they keep.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said parent should equally be very watchful of their children’s movements and ensure to know their whereabout at every point in time

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court stops Ayu from parading as PDP National Chairman

Court stops Ayu from parading as PDP National Chairman

Imo lawmaker, Egwim dies due to health-related issues

Imo lawmaker, Egwim dies due to health-related issues

Former UK PM Boris Johnson advocates free choice in Nigeria's governance

Former UK PM Boris Johnson advocates free choice in Nigeria's governance

Northern oil exploration expands with launch of Ebenyi Oil field by Buhari

Northern oil exploration expands with launch of Ebenyi Oil field by Buhari

Nigerian youths seek visa ban, citizenship revocation over election violence

Nigerian youths seek visa ban, citizenship revocation over election violence

Bola Tinubu breaks birthday tradition

Bola Tinubu breaks birthday tradition

Bode George to relocate as Tinubu wins presidency

Bode George to relocate as Tinubu wins presidency

Why we listed IPOB as world's 10th deadliest terror group - Global body

Why we listed IPOB as world's 10th deadliest terror group - Global body

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school for terminal classes as parents plead

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rape victim

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

court (WuzupNigeria)

Court remands mason for allegedly committing adultery with housewife

Pastor arrested after woman died in his church in Ondo

Pastor arrested after woman d*ed in his church in Ondo

5 children, 9 others die in Kogi motor accident/Illustration. [sunnewsonline]

Bauchi auto crash claims 25 lives, injures 10 others