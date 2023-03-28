Amotekun arrests 2 underage boys for breaking into shop, stealing in Osun

Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun State Amotekun Commander, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.

Adewinmbi said the boys, who are 13 and 11 years respectively, gained access into a shop at Asubiaro, Osogbo in the early hours of Saturday and stole recharge cards, noodles, beverages and some cash.

He said the suspects were later arrested in the day, at about 6.24 pm, in an uncompleted building, after the incident was reported to Amotekun Osogbo Command by the shop owner.

“The duo were arrested at their hideout after our operatives received intelligence about their location.

“The suspects were caught with some of the stolen items still in their possession and during interrotigation, they confessed to perpetrating the act,” Adewinmbi said.

He said the parents of the boys, who came for their release, pleaded with the shop owner and agreed to pay for damages and the items stolen.

The Amotekun commander said the suspects were later released to their parents after an agreement was reached with the shop owner.

Adewinmbi thereafter advised parents to endeavour to train their children in an upright way, monitor their activities and always be interested in the friends or companies they keep.

