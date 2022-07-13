RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

A Honda CR-V and 3 iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBy1xBet: 1xBet is all about rewarding its customers and helping them turn dreams into reality. And that’s exactly what happened to four lucky players that decided to participate in the 1xSafari promotion from 1xBet!

A Honda CR-V and 3 iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet
A Honda CR-V and 3 iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet

The prizes included a brand-new Honda CR-V and three latest-generation Apple iPhones that were handed to their new owners in a moment of pure joy and excitement for everyone involved.

Recommended articles

To participate in the 1xSafari promotion, the four players that had a 1xBet account simply placed bets on their favorite teams and athletes during the promo period. All their bets brought them tickets for the two draws and, with luck on their side, their names were the ones drawn randomly.

As soon as the draw was completed, all winners were informed about the great news and received an invitation to 1xBet to receive the amazing prizes!

A Honda CR-V and 3 pieces of iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet
A Honda CR-V and 3 pieces of iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet Pulse Nigeria

Tobe Ibekwe, the 1xBet customer that won the Honda CR-V is from Surulere, Lagos, and couldn’t believe it when he got the phone call from the 1xBet representative about the win. This is his biggest win, and he feels it definitely compensates for any lost bets placed to participate in the promo.

Furthermore, he can’t wait for the next promotion for another opportunity to win. His advice for anyone that doesn’t believe in the chance to win in these promotions is to believe in luck because it’s a real thing, and you can never know when it’s your turn to win!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max winner, Ireojo Pascal, felt like being on top of the world when he found out about the prize. He plans to use the new smartphone for everyday activities and enjoy 1xBet on mobile as well.

Baniagba Payeboye and Abuya Mujabid both won an iPhone 13 Pro each. Just like the other two winners, it was an unbelievable experience to find out they were the lucky ones. After this experience, they plan to tell everyone about the 1xBet promotions and how anyone can be a winner for real simply by participating.

A Honda CR-V and 3 pieces of iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet
A Honda CR-V and 3 pieces of iPhone smartphones won at 1xBet Pulse Nigeria

There’s nothing better to confirm that 1xBet’s promotions can turn anyone into a winner, and all it takes is to create an account and dare to participate. Join Tobe, Ireojo, and the hundreds of other 1xBet winners and register to 1xBet right now to find out about all the future winning chances. Also, don’t forget to follow the bookmaker on social media, as fantastic contests also take place there!

Join the 1xBet community right now and take the first step towards becoming a winner and achieving your goals!

_-----_

#FeatureBy1xBet

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo commissioner resigns hours after she was redeployed by Akeredolu

Ondo commissioner resigns hours after she was redeployed by Akeredolu

NPC captures Buhari as trial census begins nationwide

NPC captures Buhari as trial census begins nationwide

WHO warns against use of 2 drugs for non-severe COVID-19

WHO warns against use of 2 drugs for non-severe COVID-19

Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill

Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill

AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for 2023 state elections - INEC

AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for 2023 state elections - INEC

I told my children they can only get married after first degree - Buhari

I told my children they can only get married after first degree - Buhari

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Trending

Public toilet closed as gods demand 5 humans as sacrifice before it's opened

32-seater Ampabame No-1 toilet facility

Pandemonium as gunmen flee, leave colleague behind for torture

Gunmen

Man sentenced to life imprisonment after raping 85-year-old stepmother

Daughter narrates how man raped her mother

Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for failing to pay for recharge cards

Man imprisoned for failing to pay for recharge cards