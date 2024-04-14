Delivery man disappears with 3 iPhones worth ₦1.7m, sells them for ₦300k

RRS confirmed the arrest in a post it shared on its official X handle @rrsLagos767 on Sunday.

It stated that the suspect, who was said to have stolen and sold the phones, was arrested at Alpha Beach, Lagos, after being on the run for eight months.

The RRS said that on August 23, 2023, the suspect, while working as a dispatch rider, collected one iPhone 14 ProMax (128 GB) and two iPhone 11 (128 and 68 GB) meant for delivery to a customer in Lekki, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suspect, on collecting the consignment, bolted and switched off his phone.

"However, a sustained discreet investigation into the matter led to his arrest at Lemon Bus Stop, Alpha Beach, Lagos," it stated.

RRS further stated that the suspect confessed to the crime and that one of the phones had been recovered.

"The suspect confessed to having sold the three iPhones in Obalende for ₦300,000. Also arrested with him were the two buyers, while one of the iPhones was recovered," it said.