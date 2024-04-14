ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Delivery man disappears with 3 iPhones worth ₦1.7m, sells them for ₦300k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect evaded capture for eight months before police officers arrested him.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Odah, has been arrested [RRS]
The suspect, identified as Matthew Odah, has been arrested [RRS]

Recommended articles

RRS confirmed the arrest in a post it shared on its official X handle @rrsLagos767 on Sunday.

It stated that the suspect, who was said to have stolen and sold the phones, was arrested at Alpha Beach, Lagos, after being on the run for eight months.

The RRS said that on August 23, 2023, the suspect, while working as a dispatch rider, collected one iPhone 14 ProMax (128 GB) and two iPhone 11 (128 and 68 GB) meant for delivery to a customer in Lekki, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suspect, on collecting the consignment, bolted and switched off his phone.

"However, a sustained discreet investigation into the matter led to his arrest at Lemon Bus Stop, Alpha Beach, Lagos," it stated.

RRS further stated that the suspect confessed to the crime and that one of the phones had been recovered.

"The suspect confessed to having sold the three iPhones in Obalende for ₦300,000. Also arrested with him were the two buyers, while one of the iPhones was recovered," it said.

According to RRS, the suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse - EFCC

We're investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse - EFCC

Police intercept stolen truck with ₦30m groundnut oil in Bauchi

Police intercept stolen truck with ₦30m groundnut oil in Bauchi

Minister donates ₦3.5m to victims of bandit attacks in Kogi

Minister donates ₦3.5m to victims of bandit attacks in Kogi

Emergency workers remain at Dosunmu market 5 days after fire incident

Emergency workers remain at Dosunmu market 5 days after fire incident

Mad man runs around mall randomly stabbing people with hunting knife

Mad man runs around mall randomly stabbing people with hunting knife

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators