70-year-old man kills son over food

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chinaka said that “on February 26, 2024, the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isuochi received information that on February 25, 2024, Theophilus Udeh, a 70-year-old male from Eziama Lokpaukwu Umunneochi, shot and killed his son, Sunday Udeh, a 27-year-old male from the same address.

“Upon receiving the information, detectives from the Isuochi Divisional Headquarters visited the crime scene, removed, and deposited the corpse at the mortuary for autopsy. Exhibits were recovered, and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”

It was gathered that Udeh did not eat his food in the morning and came back home feeling hungry to eat the food only to discover that the deceased had returned home earlier and eaten the last portion of the food in a pot inside the kitchen, which unknown to him was his father’s meal.

This, was said to however, angered the suspect who dashed into his room, brought out his gun and fired at his son, killing him on the spot.

Udeh, the source further said, was promptly apprehended by members of the community who tied his two hands and placed him on the lifeless body of his son at the village square.