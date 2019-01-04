Yakubu committed the offence at Karin Kudu Quarters in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state on December 22, 2018.

He was reported to security agents by the mother of the victim, Aisha Murtala.

According to initial police report, the accused allegedly lured the victim into his apartment and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Police prosecuting officer, Inspector Sani Ado, requested that the case be postponed, adding that investigation is still ongoing.

In her ruling, the presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, adjourned the matter till January 31, 2019.