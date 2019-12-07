Isiaka Raji, a 52-year-old man was reportedly buried alive for few minutes while excavating sand at a construction site in Ejigbo, Osun State.

According to Punch, Raji was later rescued alive from the sand but was later confirmed dead at a hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity said, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He added that while excavating sand, top soil at the scene of the incident, suddenly caved in and buried him for a few minutes before he was rescued.

“He was recovered alive after minutes after he was buried in the sand and rushed to a hospital. He was later confirmed dead at the hospital,” the source said.

Describing Raji’s death as unnatural, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, said that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, has directed thorough investigation into the matter.

She said, “On Wednesday at Alagba area, Ika Road, Ejigbo, one 52-year-old Isiaka Raji was reportedly buried alive where he went to excavate sand from a construction site.

“It was also learnt that the sand was meant for a fish pond. The top soil, while they were excavating, suddenly caved in. Although the victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital, he was later confirmed dead by doctors.”