The police said that the discovery was made at the Sabon Garin area of Daura on Monday, October 14, 2019.

The commissioner of police in the state, Sanusi Buba, explained at a briefing that the centre had been in operation for at least 40 years.

According to Sanusi, the lid was blown open when some children escaped from the centre and raised an alarm concerning their experiences.

The commissioner said when policemen stormed the place, they discovered six rooms with over 40 inmates each dehumanised and chained.

The police said some of the inmates were found in chains and handcuffs before they were rescued.

ALSO READ: Read the full story of how 300 boys were chained, raped and beaten in Kaduna

“We would mount surveillance to fish out such culprits subjecting children to servitude,” the commissioner said.

It would be recalled that the police in Kaduna recently discovered a house containing over 300 people chained in their arms and legs in Rigasa community, Igabi local government area of the state.

Also revealing that some of the people found in the house are from Burkina Faso, Mali and other African countries.