With the rise of fake news and disinformation across social media, a new survey has questioned Britons on common conspiracy theories to find out what the population view as fact and fiction.

And the findings have certainly been eye-opening, with a staggering 2.8 million Brits (5.3% of the population) believing Tupac is still alive and faked his own death.

The demographic breakdown of the results reveals that millennials were the most likely to believe in the reptile conspiracy theory, while older age groups were not convinced.

11.14% of millennials (25 - 34 years old) believe the statement to be true, but only 0.62% of boomers (55 and above) believe same.

9.60% of Generation Z (16-24) believe the statement to be true, with the UK average standing at 5.34%.

7.08% of Brits between the ages of 35 and 44, and 2.89% of Brits between the ages of 45 and 54 believe the statement to be true.

Across a range of statements touted as conspiracy theories, millennials regularly came top for believing statements or events widely recognised as true to be false, and statements or events widely regarded as false, to be true.

Only 35.84% of Millennials believed the moon landing was a real event, versus 64.35% for Boomers and 49.95% for the UK average.

Millennials were the most likely to believe the Earth is flat (9.64%). Boomers were the least likely (1.39%). UK Average was 4.25%.

Millennials were the most likely to believe the Earth is ruled by alien reptiles (11.45% vs 4.70% for the UK average).

The conspiracy questionnaire also found that 2.3 MILLION Brits believe that the Earth is flat (4.25% of representative population surveyed), with a shocking 27.3 MILLION believing the Moon landing was completely faked (50.45% of the representative population surveyed).

Perhaps even more worrying is the finding that 4.35% of Brits (2.4 million) believe the UK Royal Family is in control of the United States of America.

The findings shed a light on the pervasiveness of conspiracy theories and the susceptibility of younger generations to believe false statements of fact.

You can view the full dataset and findings online on the National Lying Survey Website.

