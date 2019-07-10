Two months after some suspected herdsmen kidnapped Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe, an orthopedic surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the Osun State Police Command arrested the suspects.

The police announced the arrest of one of the the suspects on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

On Sunday May 5, 2019, it was reported that the lecturer who was returning from Ile-Ife from Lagos was kidnapped on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway by suspected herdsmen and was released a day after after receiving N5.45m ransom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige while parading the suspect, Usman Ladan in Oshogbo said the lecturer actually identified the man as one of those who abducted him, Punch reports.

Ige added that another member of the kidnap gang was arrested Ikire while wondering aimlessly, while the remaining two were arrested in Iwo area of the state for other crimes.

According to Punch, the suspects are; Samaila Gede from Katsina State; Kemu Rejuli from Niger Republic; and Jubril Mohammed from Katsina State.

All of them were said to have been arrested with assorted charms.

The police also announced the arrest of some suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity in the state, while planning the annual gathering of the group for July 7, in the Okuku area of the state, Punch reports.

The police boss, however, warned that the command would not condone any act of lawlessness.

He added that police operatives of the Operation Puff Adder are making efforts with the support of the various communities in the state to reduce crime rate in Osun state.