Obafemi Awolowo University lecturer, Prof Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who was kidnapped on Sunday, May 6, 2019, said the herdsmen that kidnapped him were paid N5.045m before he regained his freedom.

Following his release, Adegbehingbe in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) attributed his freedom to the power of God.

He said the kidnappers demanded N30m ransom but after much negotiation, they collected N5.045m for his release.

The lecturer, therefore, criticized the level of insecurity in the country saying the majority of the youths have resorted to crimes because they are jobless.

“The Federal Government needs to invest more in security; we need to know the identity of people coming in and going out of the town, state and the country at large.

“The people who abducted me were Fulani herdsmen and they had four guns and multiple rounds of ammunition as well as other weapons. ” He said.

Suggestion solutions to the rising spate of kidnapping in the country, Adegbehingbe called for community policing as well as the provision of employment for the youths, adding that “idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”