Earlier, Police prosecutor, SP Peter Ogumba, petitioned for the transfer of the accused persons from the police detention and be remanded in the Prison custody.

According to Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, the government workers, Onotu Joseph, 33, and Francis Igboh, 35, were remanded for alleged murder of one Mr Samuel Odion, on Oct. 14, 2019 at Owa Hill, Benin-Asaba Express Road.

The two accused persons were said to have allegedly given fist blows all over Odion’s body and killed him, and thereafter threw his body inside the bush.

The accused persons were charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful killing.

The offences contravened Sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. II, laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976, now applicable in Edo.

However, their plea was not taken as the judge adjourned the case until Nov. 12.