A road accident that occurred on Saturday, June 8, 2019, along Akure-Owo Expressway in Ondo state reportedly claimed 18 lives.

Punch reports that the accident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m on Saturday, involved an 18-passenger bus with a registered number; YLA25XU and a truck with the registration number; GG873XM.

An eyewitness told the newspaper that the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and collided with the passenger bus, coming from the opposite direction and the two vehicles reportedly caught fire immediately.

The eyewitness was quoted as saying, “The truck was coming from Owo side. As the driver was trying to avoid a pothole on the expressway, he lost control of the vehicle and swerved off to the other lane to collide with the bus which was coming from Lagos, heading towards the northern part of the country.

“Immediately the two vehicles collided, they caught fire and burnt all the occupants of the bus. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.”

Confirming the accident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph said the driver and motor boy of the truck did not die in the accident, adding that they both ran away after the crash.

He said the truck driver was trying to avoid a pothole on the road when he collided with the 18-seater bus.