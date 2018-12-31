She was arrested alongside two others, Juliet Ogben and Favour Okoh, who assisted in selling the siblings who are between the ages of two and seven for N800,000.

According to the state commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi, Chiemerem and seven-year-old Mmesoma Nwoke were stolen by Precious on the instruction of her parents.

He said the teenager requested money for her exams from her parents but the parents allegedly told her to steal the children in order to raise the money.

He said, "Her parents told her to go and steal children for them to sell in order to raise money for her examination. Being familiar with the two children at her maternal home, Umuezeala Ama, in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, she stole the children.

"The girl and her father left for Mbano, but the father stopped at the Amaraku Market square, waiting for his daughter to hand over the children, who he had instructed her to steal.

"The 15-year-old met the children playing, stole them and joined her father at the Amaraku Market and both left with the children to Ogbaku.

"The children were sold to one Mama Joy at the rate of N800,000. Mama Joy, with one Favour Okoh, resold one of the children to one Juliet Ogbor for N750,000."

The police boss revealed that operatives of the Surveillance Squad of the command recovered one of the children, Chiemerem, on December 15 at Agbor in Delta State following credible intelligence they received.

He said the command is still carrying out its search in order to recover the other child.

Galadanchi also added that the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.