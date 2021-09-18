Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) made this known on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

“The bandits have released 10 more of our students to us this evening, remaining 21. They were released this evening and parents were taking their children home,” he said.

He, however, complained about the bandits’ strategy of releasing the students in batches, saying they are doing it to torture the parents of the remaining students in captivity.

“What the bandits are doing is to torture us. We are celebrating the return of 10 students, but we are having the challenge of those parents who have been waiting and every time, their child is not among those released.

“It is very painful, but we thank God that 10 students are back,” he said.

Recall that on July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school and abducted 121 students.