Plateau Taskforce plans IDP's return to farms, tackle looming hunger

The task force made the declaration shortly after the completion of its on-the-spot visit to the displaced communities, cutting across five local governments of Mangu, Bokkos, Barking Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa.

Retired Brig-Gen. John Sura, Secretary of the Task Force, who spoke with newsmen after the tour in Bassa Local Government said that the Caleb Mutfwang-led government was determined to ensure that farmers returned to farms.

Sura said that the efforts were to address the looming hunger caused by the mass displacement of farmers from their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary said that while the resettlement of IDPs would be in phases, those whose houses were intact but fled for fear of an impending attack would be supported and encouraged to return.

“Now that we have concluded the on-the-spot assessment visits, in the next week we should be able to submit the report to the governor.

“We know that the governor is anxiously waiting for the report to see what he can do.

“From the assessment so far, most of the people have returned, while some are still returning.

“Hopefully, we will facilitate the return of more people before the rain gets serious so that they can farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our advice to the government is for it to do its best to assist them to settle down quickly and continue with their farms,” he said.

Fidelis Adara, Transition Implementation Chairman, Bassa Local Government, appreciated Gov. Mutfwang for the bold step to resettle the IDPs.

Adara, who is a member of the task force, said that the state government’s resolve would greatly assist the people to return and live their lives after the dastardly act meted out on them by the blood-thirsty attackers.

The chairman promised to construct culverts and bridges to connect some of the communities without access roads. Gasto Barry, Coordinator of IDPs in Miango, Bassa Local Government, lauded the government, saying that going around to assess the havoc caused by the attackers gave them a lot of hope.