Regular hand washing will curb rampant tropical diseases - Health Ministry

Dr Chukwuma Anyaike, Director of the Public Health Department of the ministry, gave this advice at a meeting with health stakeholders from the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was a feedback/ debriefing meeting on Schistosomiasis and Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis (STH) impact assessment survey in the area council.

The debriefing meeting was to ascertain the impact assessment of the 2014 baseline survey conducted across the six Area Councils of the FCT, where some NTDs were discovered to be endemic in the FCT area council.

Anyalke, represented by Dr Adebayo Peters, Director, NTDs, Department of Public Health of the Ministry, said most of these NTDs would be a thing of history if the residents of the area councils imbibed the spirit of regular hand washing.

He also encouraged all the health stakeholders from the area councils to work with community leaders to make awareness of hand washing smooth activities.

Anyalke also added that the debriefing was necessary to ascertain whether the public health department of the FCT was making progress or not. He noted that this would determine whether to continue the treatment or not.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended that after five rounds of treatment, which we have done in all these area councils, we must assess whether the treatment is effective or not.

“We thank the donors for always standing by us, supporting us in the FCT for trying to eliminate Schistosomiasis in line with WHO recommendation by 2030, The essence of this assessment is as well, to find out whether we are progressing or not,” he said.

Dr Doris John, Director, of the FCT Public Health Department, thanked representatives of the Area Councils in the FCT for their efforts in trying to eliminate NTDs in the city.