'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father.

According to Leke, the defiant pastors took to the altar to preach after the senior Adeboye's sermon last Sunday in parishes across the country.

This move is in conflict with the usual practice of the church.

On every first service of the month, designed as Thanksgiving Sunday, all pastors are expected to connect their parishes with the National Headquarters where Adeboye will deliver a sermon.

The GO's sermon stands as the only sermon for the day as no other pastor across all the parishes is expected to deliver an additional sermon.

Leke, who also doubles as the Senior Personal Assistant to his father, blasted the erring pastors for their disrespectful act.

Taking to his Instagram page, Leke condemded such pastors describing them as goats.

”Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching.

”You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

Pulse reported that Adeboye, during the Sunday sermon, had informed members of the church that they're free to participate in politics.