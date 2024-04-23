Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Dantiye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna. He said that the upgrade and standardisation of the media enablers in Kano State started over 10 years ago, adding that the recent upgrade was a continuation of the process.

On general media development in Kano State, he said they have gone far in digitisation and building the capacity of the media operators in the state. Dantiye added that the Information Ministry was concerned about training.

“You don’t bring equipment when you don’t upgrade the capacity of the workers. We are also concerned about the reporters, writers broadcasters and others.

"We have trained about 300 of our staff including the information officers,” he said.

Speaking further, the commissioner said there were people appointed as senior and special reporters who were social media enthusiasts that helped in projecting affairs of the state government.

He said the ministry would also train the social media enthusiasts on rudiments of news dissemination and management.

“After that, we will train the broadcasters on NBC codes of broadcasting.

”Some of them have been there for a long but not exposed to the media laws and ethics.

“These are people who are good in the media space but not exposed to the laws, we are concerned about that and doing a lot to ensure standardisation in that area,” Dantiye stated.

The commissioner equally added that the state government was up-to-date and consistent in the payment of salaries of the workers, where it also has reward and punishment measures for the workers.

He encouraged workers under the information ministry and all others in the state to work diligently for the growth and development of the state.

Dantiye disclosed that the state government would put structures including accommodation in all the media houses so that those who close late could sleep over in the office to start early in the following day’s shift.