Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ministry plans to also train the social media enthusiasts on rudiments of news dissemination and management.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]
Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Recommended articles

Dantiye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna. He said that the upgrade and standardisation of the media enablers in Kano State started over 10 years ago, adding that the recent upgrade was a continuation of the process.

On general media development in Kano State, he said they have gone far in digitisation and building the capacity of the media operators in the state. Dantiye added that the Information Ministry was concerned about training.

You don’t bring equipment when you don’t upgrade the capacity of the workers. We are also concerned about the reporters, writers broadcasters and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have trained about 300 of our staff including the information officers,” he said.

Speaking further, the commissioner said there were people appointed as senior and special reporters who were social media enthusiasts that helped in projecting affairs of the state government.

He said the ministry would also train the social media enthusiasts on rudiments of news dissemination and management.

“After that, we will train the broadcasters on NBC codes of broadcasting.

”Some of them have been there for a long but not exposed to the media laws and ethics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are people who are good in the media space but not exposed to the laws, we are concerned about that and doing a lot to ensure standardisation in that area,” Dantiye stated.

The commissioner equally added that the state government was up-to-date and consistent in the payment of salaries of the workers, where it also has reward and punishment measures for the workers.

He encouraged workers under the information ministry and all others in the state to work diligently for the growth and development of the state.

Dantiye disclosed that the state government would put structures including accommodation in all the media houses so that those who close late could sleep over in the office to start early in the following day’s shift.

“This is all part of the encouragement, among other incentives we will put in place,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dana aircraft skids off Lagos Airport runway

Dana aircraft skids off Lagos Airport runway

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

No Nigerian is denied access, we aim for friendship between countries - CGCC

No Nigerian is denied access, we aim for friendship between countries - CGCC

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

Reno Omokri labels Abuja Chinese Supermarket 'racist', demands Wike's action

1,500 Ogun residents receive free surgeries, 80k students get ₦50k each

1,500 Ogun residents receive free surgeries, 80k students get ₦50k each

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

NERC shifts Enugu electricity market oversight to State commission

Gov Diri & his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo cleared of certificate forgery allegations

Gov Diri & his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo cleared of certificate forgery allegations

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

Abia Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

NECO reschedules entrance exams to June 1 due to low enrollment of candidates [Premium Times]

Poor enrolment forces NECO to postpone common entrance exam for 2 months

NDLEA destroys over 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos and Ogun [Mehr News Agency]

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Cubana chief priest (Encomium)

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes