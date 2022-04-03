2023: You've a choice to join any party, Adeboye tells RCCG members

The revered Pastor encouraged the members to get actively involved in politics by registering with any political party of their choice, cast their votes, and ensure that their votes are counted.

He disclosed this on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly before preaching on the topic "Waiting without wasting," during his monthly telecast monitored by Punch.

The preacher also explained why he doesn't vote, saying his calling has nothing to do with partisan politics.

He said the RCCG is peopled with members who belong to different political parties and voting for a particular candidate would amount to an injustice to his other political children.

Adeboye said, “My assignment has nothing to do with partisan politics. I have never told you the candidate to vote or party to belong to because every party is heavily represented here. The only reason I have never voted is that if I vote for anyone I will be unjust to the rest of my children and I’m the father of all.

“You are first a Nigerian before a member of a party; you have a duty to register, vote, and make sure your vote counts, you have a duty to belong to a party. You can’t refuse to vote and begin to complain about the government.

The General Overseer continued saying, “Wait to make sure they count your vote make sure there is no more rigging, I don’t care who or party that you vote.”

“This year I asked for 1000 people to join me in praying for the country but I got 26,000 we prayed and whether or not you believe it God heard and has answered us,” Adeboye said.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the octogenarian preacher said he remains unsure on whether there would be an election next year as God hasn't revealed that to him.

He argued that there are hordes of issues that are of interest to God concerning Nigeria than to be fixated on an event that is still a year away.

He said, “Talking about myself as I’m standing before you, I still don’t know whether or not there will be election next year (2023). The last time there was an election God spoke to me in June, I don’t know yet.”

He torched on the insecurity rocking Kaduna state and other parts of the country, while also warning that the unborn generation may have to bear the consequences of the current financial troubles Nigeria is experiencing.

“You can’t go to Kaduna by road or airplane (airport) because you may be attacked; why Kaduna, is working to isolate Kaduna. From reports, more than 80 percent of our crude oil is being stolen, who is stealing the oil, and where is the money going? What will they want to do with the money? What are the foreign nations buying the oil?

“More than 90 percent of our income is used to pay interest of the money we have borrowed, we are borrowing more, we are moving steadily to bankruptcy, and your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren will be paying debt,” Adeboye added.

