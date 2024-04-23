Breaking news:
Minister of Education summons Lead British School management over bullying scandal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister appointed a seven-member committee to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the documented incidents.

At the meeting held in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, emphasised the government’s steadfast stance against any form of harassment or intimidation within educational institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the delegation from the school to the meeting was led by Mr Abraham Ogunkanmbi, Head of School.

Sununu expressed deep concern over the circulated video and assured that the government would take decisive actions to forestall reoccurrence in any institution of learning.

The committee’s mandate, he said, was to investigate the events as depicted in the videos and come up with expanded investigation to other schools, using Lead British International School as a case study, to address broader social vices.

Sununu underscored the importance of establishing stronger bonds between school authorities and students.

He said such bond would facilitate immediate responses to similar incidents in the future., emphasising the critical role of communication in resolving such issues.

The minister assured Nigerian of the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and protecting the rights of all students.

He, also reiterated the seriousness of the ministry in addressing and eradicating vices within the education sector.

Contribution, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, inquired about the existence of an anonymous suggestion box at the school, where students could lodge their complaints discreetly.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ogunkanmbi said the school had launched investigations into the unfortunate incident.

He assured the ministry that appropriate measures would be taken in response to the incidents, including disciplinary actions in accordance with the school’s policies

News Agency Of Nigeria

