NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

News Agency Of Nigeria

NYSC management stated that the ₦10,000 monthly allowance will make a significant impact on the lives of the corps members.

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members
Malam Mohammed Lawal, the State NYSC Coordinator, gave the commendation during the opening ceremony of the 2024 batch A, stream 2, orientation course in Girei on Tuesday.

He said the scheme would continue to support the good policies and programmes of the state government, saying that the ₦10,000 monthly allowance would make a significant impact on the lives of the corps members.

Lawal said 1,309 corps members were deployed to the state, adding that after their three weeks of orientation courses, the corps would be posted out to different places of primary assignment for proper engagement.

He appealed to the employers to accept and consider the corps members as partners in progress and lauded them for their regular cooperation towards the success of the scheme.

In his remarks, Gov. Fintiri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta reiterated his administration’s continued support of the NYSC scheme for optimal performance.

He admonished the corps members to be conscious of their collective and individual security, noting that Adamawa had been a very peaceful state.

“We regard the NYSC as a strategic partner in the implementation of our people-oriented programmes, especially in education, healthcare, agriculture and rural development.

“As corps members posted to serve in Adamawa, you are now bonafide citizens of the state. As such, we expect you to distinguished yourselves in your various places of primary assignment,” he advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by the state Chief Judge, Justice Hafsat Abdurrahaman.

