EFCC boss vows to resign if Yahaya Bello is not prosecuted

The EFCC chairman in a chat with journalists at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, also swore that those who obstructed officials of the commission from arresting the ex-governor would be prosecuted.

“If I do not personally oversee the completion of the investigation regarding Yahaya Bello, I will tender my resignation as the EFCC chair,” Olukoyede said.

Explaining why his agency decided to arrest the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Olukoyede said he invited him several times but he did not honour the invite.

He said, “I called Yahaya Bello, as a serving governor, to come to my office to clear himself. I shouldn’t have done that.

“But he said because a certain senator has planted over 100 journalists in my office, he would not come.

“I told him that he would be allowed to use my private gate to give him a cover, but he said my men should come to his village to interrogate him.”

The EFCC recently declared Bello wanted for an alleged financial crime to the tune of ₦80.2 billion.

He said he and his men would not relent in sanitising the country regardless of the attacks against the anti-graft commission.

Olukoyede also sought the support of Nigerians, saying Nigeria needs the EFCC to survive.