An unidentified woman has been reported dead in an accident involving a petrol tanker in the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the tanker rammed into a pothole directly in front of the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks in Mile Two.

The tanker, loaded with 55,000 litres of petrol, subsequently fell sideways and spilled its content on the road, according to the LASEMA boss.

"An unidentified female adult who was seated beside the tanker drivers was trapped in the impact and lost her life.

"Her remains were pinned to dashboard from the impact of the accident on the tanker's head," he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the driver of the tanker and his assistant immediately fled the scene of the accident.

The agency, he said, will recover the tanker and withhold its content until ownership can be determined.