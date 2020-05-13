Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the construction of a primary school at the site of Prodest Hotel demolished on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim while addressing newsmen in Port-Harcourt, the state capital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, said the school would serve the community.

Nsirim also announced the death of a member of the Task Force on COVID-19, who according to him was attacked at the hotel before it was demolished.

One of the hotels demolished by Governor Nyesom Wike. (Punch)

He said the Task Force member whose name was not disclose died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the attack.

“Governor Wike and the Rivers State Security Council took the decision to demolish the hotel in the interest of Rivers State and her people. Days before that demolition, everyone was aware that the state government sensitised the people on the consequence of flouting Executive Order 6.

“Having demolished that hotel, Governor Wike has approved that a primary school be constructed at that location to serve Rivers people. This is what a responsive government will do,” he said.

You’ll recall that the recent demolition of two hotels over alleged violation of lockdown order in Rivers was severely criticised on social media by Nigerians.

Reacting to the criticism that followed the demolition of the facilities, the state government said there was nothing lawless about the demolition of the hotels.

“This was done on March 19, 2020. After initial criticisms, other states followed suit. There is no wisdom placing finance ahead of human lives.

“As we speak, many offenders have been tried and convicted under Executive Orders. This is not a lawless situation; Governor Wike is working hard to protect Rivers people within the ambit of the law,” Nsirim said.