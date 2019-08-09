I have had this pain in my stomach since news broke that soldiers opened fire on a bus conveying police officers and ended the lives of three of those officers in Taraba.

There’s something not right about this story—something that makes you uneasy and that leaves you with cramps in your stomach.

The police say the officers were driving along the Ibi-Jalingo Road in Taraba with a notorious kidnap suspect called Alhaji Hamisu (who they had just arrested and handcuffed) when soldiers started shooting at them from pointblank range even after the men alighted and identified themselves as police officers.

Next thing you know, Hamisu had been set free and all the officers were lying in some bush in pools of their own blood. Some never made it alive.

Alhaji Hamisu, according to the police version of events, is now on the run and on the loose.

The army’s version of what transpired is frighteningly different. According to army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, when the officers were motioned to stop at three checkpoints manned by soldiers, they simply refused to.

As far as the soldiers were concerned, the men in the white bus who simply refused to stop, were kidnappers and were treated as such.

Musa says: "The suspected kidnappers numbering about ten (10) and driving in a white bus with Reg No LAGOS MUS 564 EU refused to stop when they were halted by troops at three consecutive check points.

"The flagrant refusal of the suspected kidnappers to stop at the three checkpoints prompted a hot pursuit of the fleeing suspects by the troops.

"It was in this process that the suspected kidnappers who were obviously armed opened fire at the troops sporadically thus prompting them to return fire”.

The army insists that the fatal shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

But the police disagrees. Police spokesperson Frank Mba says the officers, who are members of the elite Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by super cop Abba Kyari, identified themselves as police officers but were still shot at by the soldiers.

The police has also taken to social media to call out the army for the killings while suggesting that the army isn’t telling Nigerians the truth about August 6, 2019.

And by jove, the police has been asking some pertinent questions. “If Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a ‘‘victim of kidnap’’ as claimed, and properly rescued by soldiers, why was he not taken to the Army Base for documentation purposes and debriefing in line with the Standard Operating Procedure in the Nigerian Army?

“How and why was Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume released by the soldiers?”, the police is asking.

The bitter exchange between the police and army in the last couple of days is capable of degenerating into an all out war among law enforcement. And this is one war we can ill afford at the moment given how many other wars this nation is currently enmeshed in.

The rhetoric from the police and the defensive posture from the army are at once embarrassing and disheartening. Like the police has asked, where on earth is Alhaji Hamisu? Why wasn't he among those shot? How did he manage to escape through the gunfire?

This entire incident throws up our law enforcement as a discordant bunch of misfits brawling at a time they should be united against many enemies. May I add that clashes between soldiers and police officers are quite common in Nigeria--a sorry state of affairs if ever there was one. Inter-agency rivalry does no one any good.

There are also many questions to be asked about the rules of engagement of our fighting forces and how they are quick to gun down persons before answers are provided. How many innocent civilians have died this way?

AFP

It is however a good thing that the army and police high commands have set up a joint investigative team to unravel the circumstances behind the shootings. As Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari should also be concerned about this incident and he should summon the heads of the relevant agencies for explanations without delay.

This whole incident is not a good look at all.