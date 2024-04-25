ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Navy seizes illicit drugs, arrests suspected dealers in Akwa Ibom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were tracked and arrested following reliable intelligence from a member of the public.

The Commanding Officer, Capt. Uche Aneke, disclosed this in Ibaka on Thursday while handing over the suspects to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Aneke said that the suspects were tracked and arrested at about 10:00 am on Tuesday, following reliable intelligence from a member of the public.

He said that they were caught on a fibre boat carrying about 4,320 ampoules of Pethidine 100mg/2ml injection solution, a controlled synthetic opioid substance with high addiction potential.

"The intended receiver is located in Nigeria. So they wanted to smuggle the substances from Cameroon to Nigeria.

The commanding officer said that the navy was strongly committed to ridding the waterways of all manner of criminal activities.

"We shall continue to deploy advanced technologies to detect criminal activities along the waterways,” he said.

Receiving the suspects, Emmanuel Okon, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, NDLEA command in Akwa Ibom, said that a thorough investigation would carried out on the matter.

