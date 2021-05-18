RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Nigeria is still pursuing an estimated £100 million (N52.6 billion) looted by Ibori.

Ibori was sentenced and served jail time in the UK for stealing Nigeria's money (Reuters)
The government of the United Kingdom has paid Nigeria over N2 billion (£4,214,017.66) looted from the country by convicted fraudster and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

The UK first announced in March 2021 that it would return the recovered loot to the Nigerian government after reaching an agreement.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, announced on Tuesday, May 18 that the government received the recovered loot earlier this month.

"The amount has been credited into the designated FGN account with naira equivalent value, as of May 10, 2021," a government statement read.

Ibori was convicted in the UK in 2012 for fraud and money laundering years after he finished his two terms as Delta Governor, and was released in 2016.

Malami said in March that the government is still pursuing an estimated £100 million (N52.6 billion) looted by the former governor.

The Federal Government has also resisted calls for the repatriated fund to be credited to the Delta State government, pledging instead to use it for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road and Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

