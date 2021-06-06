RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Twitter deletes Nnamdi Kanu’s post for violating rules

Authors:

bayo wahab

Kanu's post was taken down days after Lai Mohammed accused Twitter of double standard.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar] Pulse Nigeria

Social media giant, Twitter has taken down a post by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recommended articles

Kanu had threatened the Federal Government of Nigeria in the tweet saying, “any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive even if it means sacrificing my people”.

Twitter has deleted a post by Nnamdi Kanu. (Punch)
Twitter has deleted a post by Nnamdi Kanu. (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

The post which was made on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, was no longer available as of Saturday evening.

The FG had on Friday, June 4, 2021, announced the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The government made the move two days after the social media company took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet directed at secessionist agitators in the country.

In the tweet, the president made reference to the 1967 civil war and also threatened to deal with secessionist agitators ‘in the language they understand.’

Twitter subsequently deleted the tweet saying it violated its rules.

Following the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister accused Twitter of double standard saying the microblogging site retained the “violent tweets Nnamdi Kanu has been sending” and took down Buhari’s tweet.

But hours after the federal government suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria, the social networking site deleted Kanu’s tweet for violating its rules.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police probe death of German-based Nigerian allegedly killed by military personnel in Imo

Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser on SDGs resigns

Lai Mohammed's mission to control social media in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

FG summons UK, U.S Ambassadors, gives condition for lifting of Twitter ban

El-Rufai inspired our performances - Kaduna Speaker

FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts

NSA directs dismantling of illegal security outfits amid growing insecurity

Igangan killings: Oyo security situation better before you took over - APC tells Makinde

Kano govt to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to teach in schools