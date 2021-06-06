Twitter deletes Nnamdi Kanu’s post for violating rules

Kanu had threatened the Federal Government of Nigeria in the tweet saying, “any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive even if it means sacrificing my people”.

Pulse Nigeria

The post which was made on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, was no longer available as of Saturday evening.

The FG had on Friday, June 4, 2021, announced the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The government made the move two days after the social media company took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet directed at secessionist agitators in the country.

In the tweet, the president made reference to the 1967 civil war and also threatened to deal with secessionist agitators ‘in the language they understand.’

Twitter subsequently deleted the tweet saying it violated its rules.

Following the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister accused Twitter of double standard saying the microblogging site retained the “violent tweets Nnamdi Kanu has been sending” and took down Buhari’s tweet.