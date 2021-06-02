RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Twitter deletes President Buhari's civil war tweet for violating rules

Jude Egbas

Twitter said the tweet violated its platform rules.

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)
President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

A tweet in which President Muhammadu Buhari threatened secessionist agitators in Nigeria's southeast region, has been deleted from the microblogging, social media platform, following multiple reports from users.

While being briefed on the spate of attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country, the president said "those misbehaving in certain parts of the country" were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later," he said.

The president's words were shared on Twitter by his social media handlers.

However, while the preceding tweets on his address remain on the platform, the civil war tweet has been removed from the thread by Twitter.

"This tweet violated the Twitter Rules," Twitter stated.

Separatist agitators have been blamed for a slew of attacks targeting electoral offices and police stations in the southeast.

