Twitter deletes President Buhari's civil war tweet for violating rules

While being briefed on the spate of attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country, the president said "those misbehaving in certain parts of the country" were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later," he said.

The president's words were shared on Twitter by his social media handlers.

However, while the preceding tweets on his address remain on the platform, the civil war tweet has been removed from the thread by Twitter.

"This tweet violated the Twitter Rules," Twitter stated.