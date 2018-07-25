Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Toyin Saraki drags Police over claims on Saraki's blockade

Toyin Saraki Senate President's wife drags Police over claims on her husband's blockade

The Senate President's wife told the police force to stop making false claims over the incident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toyin Saraki drags Police over claims on Saraki's blockade play

Mrs Toyin Saraki

(ytimg)

Toyin Saraki, the wife of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has attacked the Nigeria Police Force for making false claims about the blockade of her husband's convoy by police officers.

Officers of the force blocked the convoy of the Senate President at his Abuja residence at Lake Chad Crescent in Maitama on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The blockade of Saraki's convoy is believed to be in connection to his scheduled meeting with police authorities to answer questions over his alleged links to the criminal gang that carried out the Offa robbery attack that led to the death of 33 people in April.

Since Nigerians have reacted to the blockade with outrage, the police force has strongly denied any knowledge of a sanctioned blockade against the senate president.

While speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, July 25, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, reiterated the position of the police force and suggested that Saraki 'stage-managed' the blockade to curry public favour.

He said, "I want to make it abundantly clear that the force has no hand in the blockade. In the first instance, these are what were stage-managed for the purpose of waving public sentiment in his favour."

The police spokesperson also claimed that the security aides deployed to secure the senate president and his family are enough to be used for such a public stunt.

Toyin Saraki drags Police over claims on Saraki's blockade play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki with his wife, Toyin, a healthcare philanthropist

(Yans)

 

In response to DCP Moshood's comments on Wednesday, Toyin Saraki took to her Twitter account (@ToyinSaraki) to dismiss his insinuation that the trucks seen in the blockade were for her protection. She urged the police spokesperson to leave her out of the 'unseemly contretemps'.

She posted, "Dear @channelstv @sunrisedailynow I am absolutely flabbergasted by PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be "protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President"!

"Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @PoliceNG. Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @AlikoDangote. I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you!

"While the challenges of criminal justice administration in Nigeria are crying out for urgent reform, it would speak better of us as a nation, to conduct rights respecting processes, eschewing malicious sensationalism to ensure that truth and justice prevail, on Offa and always."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet
3 Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Why Police force wants to question Senate President over links to Offa robbery
APC Oshiomhole says he's not disturbed 51 National Assembly members dumped ruling party
APC Ruling party remains confident despite exit of 51 National Assembly members
Saraki Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Senate President
Saraki, Ekweremadu Atiku cautions FG to stop treating NASS leaders 'like common criminals'
Ekweremadu EFCC questions Deputy Senate President over money laundering, abuse of office
Kwankwaso, Melaye 15 Senators dump APC [FULL LIST]
Saraki Senate President presides over NASS session hours after drama with Police
Saraki, Ekweremadu Murray-Bruce mobilises PDP Senators to NASS as rumours grow over plot to remove leaders
Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades Ekweremadu's residence

Local

Offa Robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
Offa Bank Robbery Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
Police could charge Saraki to court over Offa robbery
Offa Robbery Police say there's enough evidence to charge Saraki to court
Lagos government names owner of Otedola Bridge tanker
Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola Bridge explosion
Why Police want to question Saraki over links to Offa robbery
Saraki Why Police force wants to question Senate President over links to Offa robbery