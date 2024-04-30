ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Dramatic scenes as senators fight over seats in newly renovated chamber

Segun Adeyemi

Some senior Senators expressed dissatisfaction with their assigned seats, particularly those in the front row on the far right side of the aisle.

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]
The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

As the session commenced at 11 am, Senate President GodsWill Akpabio began with announcements, including birthdays of lawmakers celebrated during the break.

Amidst this, Senator Sahabi Yau raised his voice towards Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who responded by firmly pointing at Yau.

Subsequently, Senator Danjuma Goje joined Yau in shouting, directed towards Bamidele and the Senate Services chairman Sunday Karimi, who was at the centre of the seating arrangements controversy.

According to Punch, the altercation erupted due to disagreements over the seating plan in the recently refurbished chamber.

Despite the Senate President's instruction for them to address the issue individually, Yau refused to comply.

The commotion persisted for approximately 20 minutes as Senators engaged in heated arguments.

Following the Senate President's welcoming address, the Senate leader proposed that the Senate convene a private session. Subsequently, around 12:05 pm, the Senate entered into an executive session.

Recall that the Senate had previously adjourned its plenary session until April 16, but the resumption was delayed twice to accommodate the ongoing renovation of the chamber, which commenced in 2022.

Segun Adeyemi

