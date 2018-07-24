news

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force have blocked the convoy of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at his Abuja residence at Lake Chad Crescent in Maitama on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had invited the Senate President to answer questions on his alleged links to the criminal gang that carried out the Offa robbery attack that led to the death of 33 people in April.

In response to the summon, Saraki had said that it was a political persecution but promised to honour the invitation on Tuesday morning.

Videos have emerged on social media showing several police trucks blocking the Senate President's convoy in his neighbourhood.

When contacted for comments, the Senate President's media aide, Olu Onemola, told Pulse Nigeria, "No comments. The videos are self-explanatory."

While Saraki was scheduled to meet with the police by 8am, officers were reported to have blocked his residence at dawn.

Uche Anichukwu, the media aide to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, told Premium Times that the senator is also under siege by security agents, for unexplained reasons.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laid seige to Ekweremadu's residence located at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

"The house is currently surrounded by security agencies since early in the morning," he said.

Details later.