Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja

Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, security operatives invade Ekweremadu's residence

The Senate President is due to respond to an invitation by the police on Tuesday morning.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Saraki play Senate President, Bukola Saraki (Facebook/Abubakar Bukola Saraki)

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force have blocked the convoy of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at his Abuja residence at Lake Chad Crescent in Maitama on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had invited the Senate President to answer questions on his alleged links to the criminal gang that carried out the Offa robbery attack that led to the death of 33 people in April.

In response to the summon, Saraki had said that it was a political persecution but promised to honour the invitation on Tuesday morning.

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja play

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja

(Pulse)

 

Videos have emerged on social media showing several police trucks blocking the Senate President's convoy in his neighbourhood.

 

When contacted for comments, the Senate President's media aide, Olu Onemola, told Pulse Nigeria, "No comments. The videos are self-explanatory."

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja play

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja

(Pulse)

 

While Saraki was scheduled to meet with the police by 8am, officers were reported to have blocked his residence at dawn.

Uche Anichukwu, the media aide to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, told Premium Times that the senator is also under siege by security agents, for unexplained reasons.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) laid seige to Ekweremadu's residence located at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja play

Police block Saraki's convoy in Abuja

(Pulse)

 

"The house is currently surrounded by security agencies since early in the morning," he said.

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, security operatives...bullet
3 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President says police invitation is a mere political game
Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Saraki IGP invites Senate President over Offa robbery
Saraki Senate President says reports of juicy offers from presidency untrue
2019 Election Saraki might launch presidential campaign soon
Offa Robbery Saraki explains alleged link to criminal gang that killed 33
Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after killing 33 people
Offa Robbery Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki
Offa Robbery Police say 2 more political thugs have implicated Saraki
Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 people

Local

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Rasheed Akintunde Attacks on police officers: AIG orders manhunt for criminals
Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said Nigeria Air would take off in December with 15 leased aircraft and said talks have been held with manufacturers Airbus and Boeing to buy new aircraft
Sirika Minister says FG not paying $300m for 5% stake in Nigeria Air
Lawmakers sing, dance to celebrate colleagues' defection to PDP
APC Lawmakers sing, dance to celebrate colleagues' defection to PDP
Nigerians stranded in Russia
World Cup NAPTIP investigates alleged trafficking of Nigerian minors to Russia