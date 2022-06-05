RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Owo attack: Tinubu prays for victims, bereaved

Nurudeen Shotayo

The presidential aspirant also condemned the brutal attack that claimed the life of innocent worshipers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has sternly condemned the attack on the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Ondo State.

The dastardly act perpetuated by suspected terrorists has reportedly claimed about 25 lives with many others left to fight for their lives at the hospital following gunshot wounds.

Adding his voice to the slew of condemnations that have trailed the incident, the former Lagos State Governor posted a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Tinubu prayed that the almighty God will grant the bereaved comfort and healing while also wishing that the soul of the departed will find eternal rest.

He said, "I strongly condemn the evil and brutal attack that took place at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Ondo State, this morning. I pray healing and comfort for the injured and the bereaved.

"May Almighty God grant eternal rest to the departed as He gives peace to those they leave behind.

"My thoughts and prayers are with H.E. Governor Akeredolu, the government and the people of Ondo State. May God bless us all."

Similarly, Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had also condemned the gruesome murder of the Ondo worshippers.

Reacting to the sad development, the former Anambra state Governor said the killing confirmed his position that Nigeria is fast becoming a failed country.

He urged Nigerians to come together and form a formidable force to rescue the country from an impending precipice.

Nurudeen Shotayo

