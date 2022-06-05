Owo attack: Tinubu prays for victims, bereaved

The dastardly act perpetuated by suspected terrorists has reportedly claimed about 25 lives with many others left to fight for their lives at the hospital following gunshot wounds.

Adding his voice to the slew of condemnations that have trailed the incident, the former Lagos State Governor posted a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Tinubu prayed that the almighty God will grant the bereaved comfort and healing while also wishing that the soul of the departed will find eternal rest.

He said, "I strongly condemn the evil and brutal attack that took place at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Ondo State, this morning. I pray healing and comfort for the injured and the bereaved.

"May Almighty God grant eternal rest to the departed as He gives peace to those they leave behind.

"My thoughts and prayers are with H.E. Governor Akeredolu, the government and the people of Ondo State. May God bless us all."

Similarly, Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had also condemned the gruesome murder of the Ondo worshippers.

Reacting to the sad development, the former Anambra state Governor said the killing confirmed his position that Nigeria is fast becoming a failed country.