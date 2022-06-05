Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

The incident happened on Sunday, June 5, 2022, when suspected terrorists invaded the church premises which is located 200 meters away from the Palace of Olowo of Owo.

Reports say about 25 worshipers have been confirmed dead while many others are still receiving treatment from injuries sustained from gunshots.

Reacting to the sad development, the former Anambra state Governor said the killing confirmed his position that Nigeria is fast becoming a failed country.

Obi said this in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter Page on Sunday.

He urged every Nigerian to come together and form a formidable force to wrest the country from the impending precipice.

Obi said, "What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today."

The presidential aspirant thereby called on both the Ondo State Government and Federal Government to spare no effort in ensuring that the perpetrators of the wanton act are made to face justice.

"I sympathise with the victims' families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people and the Government of Ondo State. I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book. -PO."

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president expressed hopes that darkness will never overcome light in Nigeria.