Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

The incident, which occurred midway into the mass service on Sunday, June 5, 2022, has left about 25 people dead.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president expressed hopes that darkness will never overcome light in Nigeria.

Buhari also mourned and condoled with the families, the Catholic Church, the government and people of Ondo state, charging all the emergency agencies to swing into action and provide relief to the wounded.

Buhari noted that only people with wicked soul could have conceived and carried out such diabolical act; proclaiming that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” Adesina's statement read.

Pulse had earlier reported that conflicting reports had trailed the actual nature of the attack. While some eyewitness accounts claimed that it was the handiwork of gunmen, some insisted that it was an explosion.

However, a video of the incident that surfaced online showed some victims lying on the floor of the church in the pool of blood, without any trace of an explosion, lending credence to the first claim above.