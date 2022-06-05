RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The president vowed that Nigeria shall never give in to evil machinations.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the killing of innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state.

Recommended articles

The incident, which occurred midway into the mass service on Sunday, June 5, 2022, has left about 25 people dead.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president expressed hopes that darkness will never overcome light in Nigeria.

Buhari also mourned and condoled with the families, the Catholic Church, the government and people of Ondo state, charging all the emergency agencies to swing into action and provide relief to the wounded.

Buhari noted that only people with wicked soul could have conceived and carried out such diabolical act; proclaiming that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” Adesina's statement read.

Pulse had earlier reported that conflicting reports had trailed the actual nature of the attack. While some eyewitness accounts claimed that it was the handiwork of gunmen, some insisted that it was an explosion.

However, a video of the incident that surfaced online showed some victims lying on the floor of the church in the pool of blood, without any trace of an explosion, lending credence to the first claim above.

The video indicated that those people lying down were shot.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Owo killings shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Owo killings shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 81

President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 81

Recruitment into Anambra civil service not a scam – Gov Soludo

Recruitment into Anambra civil service not a scam – Gov Soludo

Northern APC Govs are patriots worthy of honour – Tinubu

Northern APC Govs are patriots worthy of honour – Tinubu

Why FG may drop solar, consider gas as alternative power for ASCON D-G

Why FG may drop solar, consider gas as alternative power for ASCON D-G

NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady for drug trafficking in Imo

NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady for drug trafficking in Imo

Ondo attack: We will hunt down assailants, make them pay — Akeredolu

Ondo attack: We will hunt down assailants, make them pay — Akeredolu

I was misquoted, Tinubu's campaign DG, Shettima apologises to Osinbajo

I was misquoted, Tinubu's campaign DG, Shettima apologises to Osinbajo

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)

ASUU expresses concern over threats, intimidation by varsity management

ASUU (PMNews)