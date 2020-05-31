Bola Tinubu, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

Tinubu, in a condolence message by his media adviser, Tunde Rahman, extended his condolences to the family of Dauda, Gov. Aminu Masari, the Daura community and people of Katsina over the tragic loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

APC leader said: “Mr President, please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of your nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

“My condolences also to the family left behind by Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, to Governor Aminu Masari and the people of Daura Community.

“Coming after the recent demise of another family member, this may be further dampening but we cannot question God,” he said.

Tinubu urged Buhari and his family to take solace in the good and deeply religious life Dauda lived and the memories of the time they shared together.

He prayed Allah to give all the family members, particularly the wife and children the fortitude and everlasting succour to live without their patriarch.

“I beseech Allah SWT to support and strengthen you at this time even as you confront the nation’s current existential challenges.

“To the deceased, may Allah reward his good deeds, forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah,” he said.

NAN recalls that on May 7, the President lost one of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda, after a brief illness.