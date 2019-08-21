According to a letter addressed to the President and signed by Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, the state executives said the postponement would enable them to make adequate arrangements for airport users in the zone as well as carry out some remedial works in the facility.

The General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, had revealed that the federal government would close the runway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for major repairs and works on the airfield.

However, the governors have expressed concerns that closure of the Enugu Airport was prompt and will not give them enough time to make adequate security arrangement for the convenience of the people and visitors to the zone.

They urged President Buhari to direct the aviation ministry to provide immediate palliatives in form of transportation with armed escorts and helicopter services to prospective passengers from alternative airports that connect the zone.

The governors averred that Federal Ministry of Works in collaboration with the South East Governors’ Forum should be directed to carry out palliative repairs on the major roads leading to the alternative airports as well as clear all the bushes along the routes for better view of road users.

They asked that 24-hour joint security patrol be provided for the safety of the people and visitors to the South East who will be using the roads day and night through the alternative airports.

Herdsmen issue

The governors also asked President Buhari to approve their earlier resolution banning herdsmen without cattle and movement of cattle by foot in the zone.

This, according to them, would eliminate the increasing cases of killing, maiming, raping of women, kidnapping of the people and destruction of farmlands mostly carried out by herdsmen with the backing of some compromised local herders.

“That Mr. President do approve the earlier resolution of the South East Governors banning herdsmen without cattle and movement of cattle by foot in the zone to eliminate increasing cases of killing, maiming, raping of our women, kidnapping of our people and destruction of our farmlands mostly carried out by foreign herdsmen and in most cases with the backing of some compromised local herders," the governors said.