Following the sexual harassment scandal in UNILAG, a former Southwest Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Ashefon has opened an online register to expose lecturers who exploit students in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Ashefon said the online register was opened for students who had been sexually harassed either for marks or cash by male and female lecturers.

The union leader, who is a student of Ekiti State University described the “Name and Shame” register as a viable weapon to expose lecturers, whose names are repeatedly mentioned by students of the same university in the google form.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Pelumi Fasogbon, Ashefon promised to publish a graphical result of the poll when he eventually becomes the NANS president.

He said, “all sexually victimized students to sign up the petition, which shall be presented to Federation of Women Lawyers, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Nigerian Universities Commission, Academic Staff of Nigerian universities and governing councils of tertiary institutions affected and if possible, prosecute same depending on the availability of weighty documentary evidence.

“As NANS President, my leadership shall restore academic discipline back to campuses and never again shall students be threatened by academic or non-academic staff for success.

“The public register is available online and we shall name-shame anyone whose name appears more than once. The era of sexual impunity is over.”

Ashefon’s effort to expose predatory lecturers was prompted by the recent document by the BBC Africa Eye, in which Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer at the University of Lagos was exposed for sexually harassing a lady seeking admission into the institution.