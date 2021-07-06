Senate President constitutes Conference Committee on PIB

The members of the committee include: Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, as Chairman, Sen. Mohammed Sabo, representing North-West Sen. Albert Bassey representing South- South, Sen. Danjuma Goje North-East, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, South-West Sen. Stella Oduah South-East Sen. Gabriel Suswam North- Central.

Lawan urged members of the committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly produce a final document on the PIB for onward transmission to the President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

“The conference committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of the conference committee."

We hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.