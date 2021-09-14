Senate committed to working for Nigerians - Lawan

Lawmakers in both chambers resumed plenary sittings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after weeks of a summer leave that started in July.

In a welcome back address to his colleagues, Lawan said the National Assembly must contribute to a Nigeria that is united, peaceful, and in a constant state of progress.

He noted that the Assembly's early passage of the 2021 budget contributed significantly to Nigeria's improved GDP growth in the year's second quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had announced last month that GDP grew by 5.01% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2021, the highest levels since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015.

"The NASS is proud to be a major factor in turning around the economic fortunes of our dear country," Lawan said.

The Senate President also praised the Armed Forces for recent offensive operations against bandits and terrorists, a feat he also connected to the Senate's passage of a supplementary bill for security in July.

He said more resources must be allocated to security agencies in the 2022 budget which he expects President Buhari to present soon.

The 62-year-old stressed that the nation's security challenges must be tackled, first above everything else, by the government, and in collaboration with the people.

"I want to remind us that this Senate pledged to be and remain the Senate that works for Nigerians. We've so far proven that beyond any reasonable doubt.

"We must therefore remain focused on this altruistic and patriotic path in order to continue to provide pro-people, and life improving legislative interventions throughout our legislative mandates," he said.

Tuesday's plenary was short-lived, but Lawan read a letter from President Buhari requesting approval to borrow $4,054,476,863 and €710 million.