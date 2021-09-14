RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate committed to working for Nigerians - Lawan

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Lawan says the National Assembly must contribute to a Nigeria that is united and peaceful.

Nigerian senators resumed plenary sittings on September 14, 2021 after weeks of summer leave [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators resumed plenary sittings on September 14, 2021 after weeks of summer leave [Tope Brown]

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says the upper chamber of the National Assembly remains ever committed to issues that will make Nigeria more united and a stronger nation.

Recommended articles

Lawmakers in both chambers resumed plenary sittings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after weeks of a summer leave that started in July.

In a welcome back address to his colleagues, Lawan said the National Assembly must contribute to a Nigeria that is united, peaceful, and in a constant state of progress.

He noted that the Assembly's early passage of the 2021 budget contributed significantly to Nigeria's improved GDP growth in the year's second quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had announced last month that GDP grew by 5.01% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2021, the highest levels since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015.

"The NASS is proud to be a major factor in turning around the economic fortunes of our dear country," Lawan said.

The Senate President also praised the Armed Forces for recent offensive operations against bandits and terrorists, a feat he also connected to the Senate's passage of a supplementary bill for security in July.

He said more resources must be allocated to security agencies in the 2022 budget which he expects President Buhari to present soon.

The 62-year-old stressed that the nation's security challenges must be tackled, first above everything else, by the government, and in collaboration with the people.

"I want to remind us that this Senate pledged to be and remain the Senate that works for Nigerians. We've so far proven that beyond any reasonable doubt.

"We must therefore remain focused on this altruistic and patriotic path in order to continue to provide pro-people, and life improving legislative interventions throughout our legislative mandates," he said.

Tuesday's plenary was short-lived, but Lawan read a letter from President Buhari requesting approval to borrow $4,054,476,863 and €710 million.

The president said the latest proposed borrowings will be used to fund critical infrastructure projects.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate committed to working for Nigerians - Lawan

Gbajabiamila has no plans to fight Sanwo-Olu for Lagos Governor's seat

Sit-at-home order in South-East counter-productive, says Orji Kalu

Akeredolu approves Deji Akure as Chairman, Ondo State Council Of Obas

VAT bill scales second reading at Ogun House of Assembly

President Buhari wants to borrow $4bn, €710m

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Stanbic IBTC commences applications for 2021 University Scholarship Scheme

NCoS boss orders investigation into Kogi jailbreak as 240 inmates escape

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]