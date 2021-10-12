RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu establishes security team to protect BRT infrastructure

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has approved a dedicated security team for the monitoring and enforcement of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and protection of other transport infrastructure in the state.

Sanwo-Olu establishes security team to protect BRT infrastructure. [The News Nigeria]
Sanwo-Olu establishes security team to protect BRT infrastructure. [The News Nigeria]

The Spokesman for Lagos Metropolis Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Recommended articles

Ojelabi said that the approval of the dedicated security team followed incessant damage to transport infrastructure and violation of the BRT lanes which more often impeded the operation of the BRT system.

“The approval granted by the Lagos State Governor that the dedicated team, headed by a Superintendent of Police, would be composed of 70 officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the protection of existing LAMATA facilities and others currently under construction,” Ojelabi.

He said that the dedicated security team would ensure the lifespan of transport infrastructure would be guaranteed and not be truncated by needless and unforeseen attacks as well as make passengers feel secure at LAMATA facilities while using regulated public transport.

“With more transport infrastructure being constructed, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority reasoned that there was the need for a higher measure of security and vigilance especially in the light of last year’s attack on Lagos State Government and LAMATA facilities perpetrated by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

“During the attack, the newly completed Oyingbo Bus Terminal was vandalized, and 57 new BRT buses that were ready for deployment for passenger operations were set ablaze. On the same day, Berger Bus Terminal and 23 new buses parked were also set ablaze.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Alleged pension fraud: Absence of EFCC lawyer stalls Faisal Maina’s trial