The House of Representatives on Thursday, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, to flush out bandits and kidnappers from Sokoto state.

The call followed a motion by Rep Saidu Bargaja (PDP-Sokoto) and five others at plenary in Abuja.

The lower chamber, which noted that the attacks by the hoodlums extended to adjoining states, also urged other security agencies to collaborate with the police in tackling the security challenge.

Moving the motion, Bargaja said that Isa, Sabon Birni, Wurno, Rabah, Goronyo, Gada, Tambuwal, Kebbe, Tangaza, Gudu, Tureta, Bonica and Dange-shuni Local Government Areas had been experiencing attacks by the bandits for a long period.

According to him, this has led to loss of lives of many innocent people and confiscation of property, including livestock, foodstuff, other essential commodities and displacement of thousands of villagers, including women and children.

The lawmaker said that it was disheartening that the attacks had adversely affected agricultural and other economic activities in the communities, thereby making farming and other businesses almost impossible.

”The House is informed that the attacks by those invading bandits cut across other states of Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna, thereby creating livelihood crisis in the whole of North-West.

”The situation has led the people to live in fear and uncertainty in the Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) established in various locations across the Local Government Areas,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of the state government in providing security in the affected communities, but expressed concern over the consequences of the prolonged attacks and displacement of people from their communities.

The lawmaker stated the situation had resulted in the destruction of infrastructure, closure of schools and increased rate of poverty and unemployment.

After contributions by some members, the House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote put by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

The members urged National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials for the communities.

They also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to pay a condolence visit to the government and people of Sokoto State.