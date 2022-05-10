Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

According to Oloyede, JAMB “will not release the results until we have all the reports of examination malpractices”.

“We have no reason not to release the results but we are also doing some internal appraisal,” Oloyede said during a meeting with the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja.

“One, we don’t want this situation where you release results and you start to withdraw some; so we have asked people to submit reports, particularly of malpractices.

“And for the first day after the result was ready, we now scrutinized and we saw that about 40 per cent of the report were not in.

“So, why release 60 per cent and create confusion? We have insisted that this year, we will not release the results until we have all the reports of examination malpractices.”

“The result will be out; for instance, I was told that the exam of Saturday is completed now. The results are in; when I get to the office today I will append my signature and it will go out.”

The JAMB CEO also spoke about those people who could not write the UTME based on technical challenges in some CBT centres.

“I don’t know those schools. There are no technical hitches because those you called BVN matters we have reassigned all of them from yesterday (Monday) for today (Tuesday). We created four sections to clear all of them because it is not the fault of the candidate.