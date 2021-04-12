Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the peace of God to reign over the nation.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2021 Pre-Ramadan lecture/Prayer to usher in the Holy month of fasting held on Monday at the Lagos State House Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamza, said that Nigerians could coexist and live as one when there is peace.

"For development to take place in a country, there must be peaceful coexistence.

"This is the time for us to be charitable and consider those that are less privileged, let us share whatever we have as a country and by so doing, there won't be disunity.

"So, l urge Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Ramadan, which is peaceful coexistence and loving your neighbour as you love yourself," he said

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, called on Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, to avail themselves with the training and serenity that Ramadan affords to cleanse their hearts and enrich their souls with virtues.

Elegushi urged the people to re-dedicate themselves to the good of humanity, the development and progress of Lagos and Nigeria.

He enjoined all Muslim faithful to commit Lagos and the country at large into the hands of the Almighty God as they pray throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.

"Let us remember to cater for the less privileged around us as commanded by the Holy Quran even as we abstain from all forms of wrongdoing even beyond the fasting period.

"This is a call to fellow-feeling, harmonious co-existence devoid of prejudice, hatred, acrimony and bigotry and exhibit attributes of charity and good neighbourliness.

"May Allah accept our effort in seeking His mercies in this Holy Month," the commissioner prayed.

Dr Is-haq Zuglul, an Islamic scholar, in his lecture on "The Purposefulness of Life - Not a matter that can be wished away" said God would not judge one based on connections or social status in the society but by the purity of heart and true worship of God.

Zuglul urged all to pray in truth and do away with evil deeds while encouraging Muslim faithful to be charitable.

"A giving hand receives more from God and fasting makes one to become righteous and abstain from sin.

"It instill discipline, to be closer to God and be God fearing," he said.

Dr Sa'eid Ahmad, an Imam and Surgeon, Lagos State University, College of Medicine, in his lecture on "Availing the Teachings of Ramadan for a Peaceful and Progressive Society Amidst COVID-19 Challenges" stressed that 'the virus is real and still ravaging'.

Ahmad urged Nigerians to continue to obey safety measures put in place, especially during the Ramadan, as Muslims would be praying and attending Ramadan lectures.

He noted that Ramadan is an injunction of Allah, urging Muslims to fulfill their responsibilities in the society and between themselves and their immediate environment.

"Regardless of being rich or poor, COVID was a leveler of all mankind and also, Allah brings out the equality in all, therefore, we must avail ourselves of equality of COVID-19," he said.