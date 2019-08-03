The Presidency have accused the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, of killing FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, and Precious Owolabi, a Channels TV reporter.

This is was a contained in a condolence message by President Buhari to the family of Umar.

The condolence letter was signed by the senior special assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, on Friday, August 2, 2019.

The duo died during a recent Shiite protest in Abuja.

Although there is no official report on who killed Umar and Owolabi, the Presidency said both men were hit by stray bullets from the Shiites.

“Both of them were hit by bullets from the now proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria,” Shehu said in a statement.

According to him, President Buhari assured Umar’s family that his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

“President Buhari strongly condemned violence in the name of protests, describing it as a gross abuse of the rights of citizens of Nigeria who are free to protest within designated areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” the statement read.

“The President’s delegation, made up of his Senior Special Assistants, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu in charge of Domestic Affairs and Media and Publicity respectively and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, was received by the older brother of the late Officer, Commissioner of Police Usman A. Belel and the widow, Hajiya (Mrs.) Busrah Umar.

“They both expressed their deep appreciation to the President for sending the delegation. Prayers were offered for the repose of the late DCP Umar as well as for peace and stability of the country.”

He said the sacrifice of both Umar and Owolabi will not be in vain.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has obtained a court order proscribing the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The order has also banned all protests by the group within the Nigeria.

The Shiites have been demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky, who was arrested and detained since members of the group clashed with the Army in Zaria, Kaduna state in 2015.

Subsequently, the group has suspended all protests in Abuja.