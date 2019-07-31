The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has temporarily suspended all of its protests pending the resolution of a court case it has initiated against the proscription of its activities.

Members of the Islamic sect, popularly called Shiites, have protested for years for the release of their spiritual leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for nearly four years.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat, were arrested in Kaduna in December 2015 after soldiers killed over 300 IMN members for allegedly throwing stones at the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, an act declared by the Army to be an assassination attempt.

Many members of the sect have been killed in the past year during protests where they clashed with police officers, as well as troops of the Nigerian Army.

A recent protest that led to the death of a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member eventually led the Federal Government to secure a court order to proscribe the group's activities and brand it a terrorist organisation.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced this week that all forms of procession or protest by Shiites have been declared illegal.

In respect of the proscription order, the IMN's spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa, announced on Wednesday, July 31 that the decision to suspend protests is out of respect for some eminent people and groups who have appealed for an amicable resolution.

He said, "If at all any protests occur anywhere in the country, it might be this notice hasn't reached those in the field or this message is misunderstood or it is some security agents who are mischievously behind it as they have been doing in an attempt to smear our image and be seen as unruly people rather than as victims of savage oppression since 2015.

"The Islamic Movement (IMN) wishes to thank both national and international civil rights activists and organizations who have been busy demanding the protection of our fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution."

The group reiterated its commitment towards exploring "new openings" to resolve the issue of securing El-Zakzaky's release and that of many of its members.

IMN's list of sins - IGP

While addressing senior police officers during a conference on Tuesday, July 30, IGP Adamu accused the IMN of a host of 'nefarious activities' that led to the group's proscription.

He said the sect pledged allegiance to foreign countries from where they enjoy political, financial and training support with the aim of advancing their destabilising intents within Nigeria.

Another offence, he said, was the unauthorised blocking of public highways, engagement in illegal road blocks, imposition of illegal curfews and checkpoints, raids on security assets, prevention of arrest of their members, invasion of court premises to abort legal proceedings involving IMN members, refusal to submit to ordinary security checks and attacks on security agents which led to the death of several Nigerians.

The sect was also accused of setting up a para-military guard known as 'hurras' through which it allegedly terrorised local residents, as well as instituting unregistered security outfits and performing paramilitary ceremonies, hoisting of flags, combat exercises, parades and inspection by the IMN leader, El-Zakzaky, reminiscent of a state authority.

The Police chief also accused the Islamic sect of provocative preaching and hate speeches aimed at inciting members against non-members while working towards its agenda of creating an Islamic State in Nigeria and challenging the legitimacy of the Federal Government in favour of Islamic government, non-recognition of the Nigeria's constitution, non-recognition of state authority, non-recognition of Nigeria's democratic values and disrespect for its judicial processes.

"The IMN has over the years manifested its penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of State authority.

"Since 2018 till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organized violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory," Adamu said.

The IGP said the IMN's activities are in violation of the Section 1(2)(A)&(B) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and Section 2(1)(A)(B)(C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013.

El-Zakzaky remains in custody

Despite the order of a Federal High Court in 2016 to release him from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), El-Zakzaky remained in detention until he was arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court in May 2018.

He was charged, alongside Zinat, with unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, and denied bail by the court months later in November.

In a fresh application filed on July 18, 2019, the defendants asked to be allowed to travel to India for urgent medical attention.

Justice Darius Khobo scheduled the ruling on the application for Monday, August 5.