The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned that all forms of procession or protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been declared illegal.

Members of the Islamic sect, popularly called Shiites, have protested for years for the release of their spiritual leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for nearly four years.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat, were arrested in Kaduna in December 2015 after soldiers killed over 300 members of the IMN for allegedly throwing stones at the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, an act declared by the Army to be an assassination attempt.

Many members of the sect have been killed in the past year during protests where they clashed with police officers, as well as troops of the Nigerian Army.

A protest turned bloody on July 22, 2019 led to the death of Usman Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member, and at least six Shiites.

AFP

This eventually led the Federal Government to secure a court order to proscribe the group's activities and brand it a terrorist organisation.

While speaking during a conference with senior police officers on Tuesday, July 30, Adamu said the IMN constitute a grave threat to the national security, law and order, socio-religious harmony, peace, good governance and the sovereign integrity of Nigeria.

He said the group has displayed disdain for due legal processes and heightened tension and insecurity in Nigeria in a manner that confirms that their motivation is to destabilise the country.

"Any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, shall be treated as a terrorist, enemy of the State, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.

"The import of this is that all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned," he said.

Adamu said all security agencies are fully committed to giving full effect to the judicial pronouncement in the interest of Nigeria's internal security and national cohesion, and called on Nigerians to support them by providing information that will aid in the identification of the locations of IMN members and their mentors.

He further clarified that the proscription of the IMN's activities is not a violation on the rights of Nigerians to practice their faith.

"The El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the Constitution and Government of the Federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed," the IGP said.

He said faith must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten Nigeria's national security.

ALSO READ: How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeria

IMN's list of sins - IGP

While speaking, Adamu accused the IMN of a host of 'nefarious activities' that led to the group's proscription.

He said the sect pledged allegiance to foreign countries from where they enjoy political, financial and training support with the aim of advancing their destabilising intents within Nigeria.

Another offence, he said, was the unauthorised blocking of public highways, engagement in illegal road blocks, imposition of illegal curfews and checkpoints, raids on security assets, prevention of arrest of their members, invasion of court premises to abort legal proceedings involving IMN members, refusal to submit to ordinary security checks and attacks on security agents which led to the death of several Nigerians.

The sect was also accused of setting up a para-military guard known as 'hurras' through which it allegedly terrorised local residents, as well as instituting unregistered security outfits and performing paramilitary ceremonies, hoisting of flags, combat exercises, parades and inspection by the IMN leader, El-Zakzaky, reminiscent of a state authority.

The Police chief also accused the Islamic sect of provocative preaching and hate speeches aimed at inciting members against non-members while working towards its agenda of creating an Islamic State in Nigeria and challenging the legitimacy of the Federal Government in favour of Islamic government, non-recognition of the Nigeria's constitution, non-recognition of state authority, non-recognition of Nigeria's democratic values and disrespect for its judicial processes.

"The IMN has over the years manifested its penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of State authority.

"Since 2018 till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organized violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory," Adamu said.

The IGP said the IMN's activities are in violation of the Section 1(2)(A)&(B) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and Section 2(1)(A)(B)(C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013.

El-Zakzaky remains in custody

Despite the order of a Federal High Court in 2016 to release him from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), El-Zakzaky remained in detention until he was arraigned before the Kaduna State High Court in May 2018.

He was charged, alongside Zinat, with unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, and denied bail by the court months later in November.

In a fresh application filed on July 18, 2019, the defendants asked to be allowed to travel to India for urgent medical attention.

Justice Darius Khobo scheduled the ruling on the application for Monday, August 5.